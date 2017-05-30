Project support programme is launched by the local PSCP

Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) have announced the launch of a Project Support Programme.

This is open to all constituted community groups, Neighbourhood Watch Schemes and Community Police Liaison Committees operating within Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area.

The PCSP supports community projects addressing anti-social behaviour, crime, domestic abuse, confidence in policing, fear of crime, road safety, burglaries, business and retail crime.

Grants from £500 to £5,000 will be awarded to successful groups for projects that continue up to the end of February 2018.

Applications can be made under one of the following themes:

·Objective 1 – Reducing anti-social behaviour, addressing the effects of drugs and alcohol as a contributing factor in crime and anti-social behaviour, increase reporting of Domestic Abuse incidents and provide support to the victims, increase confidence in policing;

·Objective 2 – Reduce the fear of crime, especially vulnerable groups including addressing hate crime, road safety, reduce burglaries, business and retail crime

Announcing the Project Support Programme, Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP Chairman, Alderman Michael Henderson said, “I would encourage all relevant groups to make an application to access this funding which is being made available to address policing and community safety issues across the council area.

The Partnership wishes to reach out to all communities to make their communities safer and to improve confidence in policing, however it is particularly keen to receive applications from groups who have traditionally not engaged in this area of work.”

Application forms and guidance notes are available online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/pcsp or by request from Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP on 028 9250 9279/284/374. Please note that completed applications will not be accepted by email. Projects must be within the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area.

Completed applications must be returned in a sealed envelope endorsed ` Policing and Community Safety Partnership – Project Support Programme Application 2017/18 ` and addressed to the PCSP Manager, Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Civic Headquarters, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, BT27 4RL to arrive no later than 1.00pm on Friday 9 June 2017.