Project helps David enhance his filmmaking skills

A budding filmmaker from Lisburn was among a group of young people who recently produced an online video about their love of Belfast.

Local lad David Magill got the chance to enhance his filmmaking skills through Dreamscheme NI’s ‘Heart of Belfast’ project, which was funded by cross-community organisation Hope For Youth.

The group of young people from Lisburn and Castlereagh-based Dreamscheme NI wrote, performed and filmed ‘Heart of Belfast’- a spoken word video about their connection to the city.

Speaking about how the scheme impacted him personally, David said: ”Through my participation in the Heart of Belfast project, I was able to learn more about the city and what it has to offer and I am proud to have contributed to the making of such an inspiring and poetic video, an opportunity that I would not have otherwise had without Dreamscheme and Hope For Youth.

“The Heart of Belfast project has allowed me to enhance my filmmaking skills and has given me a fantastic insight into the media industry. I also developed my communication skills, making connections with significant people in the film industry. Through the project I was able to release my inner creativity that I find difficult to express in other aspects of my life. It has taught me how to express my feelings about a place, event or story, through the medium of film.”

Dreamscheme NI focuses on transforming the lives of young people by bringing them hope and inspiration for the future.

Stephen Mullan, Operations Manager of Dreamscheme NI, commented: “Hope For Youth has played a crucial part in helping us at Dreamscheme NI to help young people in Northern Ireland, both personally and in their communities. With the help of Hope For Youth there has been a large reduction in anti-social activity from young people in the past year, with the scheme providing a positive influence on the confidence and behaviour of young people.”

Dreamscheme NI’s ‘Heart of Belfast’ video can be viewed online at www.dreamschemeni.org