Programme aiming to build on good relations

Fifteen participants are taking part in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s second Centenaries Programme, which is running this autumn.

The programme is a three-part project designed to improve the capacity of individuals linked to community groups involved in the field of cultural exploration and understanding.

The participants are active in the fields of culture, identity and history, and the programme aims to encourage a more resourceful attitude towards shared spaces and community assets.

Partly funded by The Executive Office’s District Council’s Good Relations Programme, the project offers them the opportunity to engage in a residential programme during the Centenaries period.

The council has appointed The International School for Peace Studies to supply and deliver two preparation workshops for the programme participants in advance of a four-day residential visit to France and Belgium. The trip will be followed up with two post-programme workshops to allow the participants to discuss their experiences, their feelings and how they can integrate their learning into their local community.

Mayor Tim Morrow, who recently met with the programme participants, said: “This is an absolutely fantastic opportunity for the residents of the Lisburn Castlereagh area to build on existing cross-community work. I have personally visited some of the sights in France and Belgium that the group will be shown, and I believe that the stories and camaraderie they will learn about will only help to further enhance the attitude of peace and understanding within our community.”