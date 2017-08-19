Prison officer charged with trafficking prohibited items into Maghaberry Prison

A 23 year old prison officer has been charged with a total of 16 offences including drugs offences.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates court on Monday morning, August 21.

He faces charges of conspiracy to supply class A, B and C drugs, possessing class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and misconduct in public office.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges follow an investigation by PSNI Criminal Investigation Branch into the trafficking of prohibited items into Maghaberry Prison.

A 55 year old woman arrested yesterday by detectives investigating trafficking of prohibited items into Maghaberry Prison, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.