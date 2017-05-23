Prestigious award for Lisburn installer

Lisburn installer, Thomas Hynes, has been recognised for his contribution to the wider natural gas industry at the annual Northern Ireland Gas Industry Awards.

Thomas is one of three individuals to receive the prestigious accolade for work through his installation company, Hynes Plumbing & Heating.

Commenting on his win, Thomas said: “I’m honoured to accept this award which represents the pinnacle of achievement within the natural gas industry. Since serving as a gas industry apprentice I’m delighted to have grown my own company and establish a family business that prides itself on customer service.

“With more homeowners choosing to make the switch to natural gas, the company is going from strength to strength and I’m delighted to be recognised by industry peers as a leading installation company with this prestigious award.” For more information visit phoenixnaturalgas.com.