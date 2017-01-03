Search

Power cut: NIE engineers working to fix problem

Northern Ireland Electricity engineers are working to restore power to more than 70 customers near Moira following a power cut earlier this afternoon.

It’s understood 76 homes and businesses between Moira and Magheralin have been without power since around 1:40pm.

“Our repair team has arrived and is assessing the problem. The fault is due to due to third party damage to the network,” an update on the NIE website said.