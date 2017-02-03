Power cut: Emergency repairs being made to network

NIE has had to cut power to more than 200 households and businesses in the Drumbo and Hillhall areas while engineers carry out emergency repairs.

The electricity supply to 181 properties in the Drumbo area and 39 customers in the Hillhall area was cut shortly after 3pm today.

According to the NIE website, its repair team is working to resolve the problem.

It said that customers are “without electricity as emergency repairs are being made to the network.”

Electricity supplies in both areas are expected to be restored by 5.30pm.