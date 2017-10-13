Popular restaurant Clenaghans re-opens

The well-known restaurant Clenaghans in Aghalee is set to be reopened by the newly formed partnership of Stevie and Cristina Higginson, Proprietors at Square Bistro, Lisburn and Danni Barry, Michelin star chef.

Their investment includes exciting refurbishments and the creation of 20 full and part time jobs. This established venue will attract good food and wine lovers to this excellent culinary destination with a more modern, fresh appeal.

Both Danni and Stevie are expert chefs with numerous years of experience between them at providing culinary delights to suit all palates. Danni, former chef at Michael Deanes, is enjoying the move from Belfast to Lisburn to continue her career and make the move from employee to business owner.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee visited Clenaghans to wish the new partners every success with their venture. He said: “It is fantastic news that local business owners Stevie and Cristina are branching out and opening a second restaurant in the Lisburn Castlereagh area. I was delighted to hear that he has been joined in this new venture by Michelin chef Danni, who is the second female chef in Ireland to gain a Michelin star; what a coup for everyone.

“The winning combination of the chefs’ passion and talent for creating flavoursome dishes with Stevie’s wife, Cristina’s attention to detail in ensuring a positive customer experience will make the reopening of Clenaghans a success. Social media is already a hive of activity as people look to make a reservation and no doubt this interest will continue after the opening. This new business venture will give a boost to the local area, offering fine food and drink to residents and visitors alike. I wish Stevie, Danni and Cristina every success with the opening of Clenaghan’s Restaurant in the very near future.”

Clenaghans is located on the Soldierstown Road beside the established Clenaghans accommodation and it is easily accessible to those travelling from Antrim, Crumlin, Lisburn, Maghaberry and Moira.

The new proprietors of Clenaghans added: “We are excited to bring the very popular Clenaghans Restaurant back to life with modern comfort warming the traditional stone building. The excitement and support from the local community has been wonderful.”