Poots voices support for village renewal plans

DUP Councillor Luke Poots has welcomed the council’s backing for a £223,000 village renewal scheme in Drumbo.

The project will include work to upgrade the heart of the village and development of a community garden.

Cllr Poots commended the local community group for its efforts to ensure the project is delivered.

“Drumbo has lost key facilities in the past such as the school and post office,” he said. “It’s important that we revitalise our villages to their full potential. It has been a pleasure to work on this and support the local community group.”