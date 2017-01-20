Parties agree not to erect election posters

The Alliance, DUP, SDLP and UUP Lagan Valley Constituency Parties have agreed not to erect campaign posters in the run up to the Assembly election on March 2.

A joint statement issued by the four parties said: "As political parties in Lagan Valley we recognise the desire from the public to minimise disruption during this election campaign and believe this is the right step to take. Engagement with the electorate will be focused on the doorstep. This voluntary agreement is in place until 6pm on 1st March, at which point candidates may place a limited number of posters outside each polling station. No posters will be placed on main/arterial roads unless directly outside a polling station. If this agreement is broken by one party it is no longer valid."

The statement appealed to other parties campaigning in Lagan Valley to follow the lead being given by this agreement.

The agreement relates to posters on lampposts only and does not extend for example to billboard or mobile advertising.