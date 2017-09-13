Police welcome sentencing of burglar who targetted elderly

Police have welcomed the sentencing of man who was convicted of a number of burglaries, including some which occurred in Hillsborough.

At Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, 25 year old Ciaran McGuigan was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months - 1 year and 8 months imprisonment and two years on licence.

McGuigan was arrested following a number of creeper style burglaries in 2014 where a number of vehicles were stolen.

This was a large scale creeper burglary investigation led by the PSNI Crime Support Team. McGuigan targeted victims during the hours of darkness, some of whom were elderly and vulnerable.

The crimes took place across a number of policing Districts including and Hillsborough. Detective Constable Lyness said: “The sentence handed to him at court should act as a deterrent to others.”