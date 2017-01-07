Police trying to trace driver in connection with RTC

Police are trying to track down the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a collision in Upper Ballinderry.

Sometime between January 1 and January 6 a maroon coloured vehicle collided with a hedge and wall of a property on the Lough Road, causing substantial damage.

Appealing for witnesses, a post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “Quite a bit of the vehicle has been left behind as well, however, the driver of the vehicle forgot to leave their details for the owner of the property and also forgot to let us know they had been involved in a collision.

“Did you see this collision? Maybe you’ve seen the vehicle being recovered on the back of a lorry?

“If you have witnessed this incident or were involved in it, please get in touch with police at Lisburn.”

Officers can be contacted on 101 quoting 577 of 06/01/17.