Police seek witnesses to car theft

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a car in Tynedale Cresent, Lisburn, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The theft is believed to have taken place at at approximately 01:00 hours on July 5.

Lisburn PSNI have asked: “Did you witness anything suspicious? Did you see what happened? Can you help?

“If you did and can please do not hesitate to contact Police on 101 and quote serial 34 of July 5 2017.”