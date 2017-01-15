Police renew appeal on accident involving five-year-old

Police investigating the collision in Magheralin on Thursday evening, in which a child was seriously injured, are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Just after 4.45pm police received a report that a five-year-old boy had been involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Vectra in Malcolmson Park. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Royal Victoria Hospital today (Sunday) described the child’s condition as stable.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the boy or the car in the area or who may have witnessed the collision to contact officers at Lurgan Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 766 of 12/01/17.