Police probe break-ins which occurred during GB display

Police are investigating the theft of a handbag from a car parked at Dromara Presbyterian Church during a Girls’ Brigade Display on December 15.

Police received a report at around 8.30pm that the window of the car had been smashed and the handbag stolen.

Cllr Alexander Redpath said: “I was shocked to hear of recent car break-ins at Dromara Presbyterian Church. This despicable crime would be deeply concerning at any time of year but coming as it did in the run up to Christmas is adding insult to injury.

Investigating officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 1248 15/12/16 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.