Police offer cyclists opportunity to help securely mark their bike

PSNI are offering cyclists the opportunity to have their bikes security marked and registered with the Bike Register website.

To get your bike security marked and registered, call your local Crime Prevention Officer between 9am and 5pm weekdays on the non-emergency number 101.

They will then agree a suitable time with you to call into a police station to have your bike security marked and registered.

When attending the police station for registration you must bring proof of ownership for your bike.

Each bike will be marked with its own unique reference number which the PSNI then uses to register with the Bike Register website.

The register entry also allows you, if you wish, to upload a picture of the bike alongside details of the bike.

The security marking and registration is a good visible deterrent to bike thieves. They know if they are caught in possession of a registered bike, the rightful owner can be traced and they will be arrested.

Further crime prevention advice can also be obtained from your Crime Prevention Officer.