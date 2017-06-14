Police name man killed in A1 road crash

The man killed in yesterday’s road traffic collision on the A1 dual carriageway has been named by police as Ian Cameron from Dromara.

The 53-year-old died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which happened near The Outlet retail park, Banbridge at around 12.30pm.

Another man who was injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

It’s understood Mr Cameron was a former student of Banbridge Technical College.

The A1 road was closed for several hours on Tuesday while police carried out investigations into how the crash occurred.