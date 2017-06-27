Police keen to trace young cyclist who was hit by car

Police are trying to track down a teenage cyclist who was hit by a car close to the Saintfield Road roundabout in Lisburn on Sunday, June 25.

“We have witness details and also the details of the vehicle believed to be involved, however the cyclist who was knocked off his bike had not made himself known to us,” a PSNI spokesperson explained.

Police have urged the cyclist to get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting serial 1372 of June 25.