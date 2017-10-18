Police issue warning after spate of burglaries in Lisburn

Following reports of a number of burglaries in the Lisburn area during the early hours of Tuesday, 17 October, local police are appealing to people to take crime prevention measures to help protect their property.

A spokesperson said: “Burglaries are a violation of the things people hold most dear – the possessions you’ve worked hard to buy and to enjoy as well as the items of sentimental value you cherish. We take the issue of burglary very seriously and work tirelessly to keep local people, and their homes, safe.

“We would appeal to property owners not to take security for granted. When you leave the property, make sure all the doors and windows are locked and secure and always keep your keys safe, never leave them on view or in an obvious place. Ensure your car is locked, even if it is parked on your own property

“Always secure your home and ensure doors and windows are locked so that there are no opportunities for thieves. Set your burglar alarm if you have one when you go to bed as well as when you leave the house.

“Being a good neighbour is one of the best deterrents, as criminals and thieves can’t operate if they know their every move is being watched. It only takes a few minutes to commit a burglary so I can’t stress enough the importance of promptly reporting of all suspicious activity to the police.

“I would also ask anyone who notices suspicious people or vehicles in their neighbourhood to call us immediately with as much information as possible as this could help prevent someone from becoming a victim of crime.”

Police in Lisburn can be contacted on 101 or alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.