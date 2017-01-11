Search

Police issue warning about defective vehicle lights

Lisburn Police say they have received “numerous complaints” about vehicles with defective lighting on the local road network.

Officers have reminded drivers that “using a motor vehicle with defective lighting can cause a danger to other road users and will be dealt with by way of a £30 fixed penalty notice.”

The advice is simple: Make sure your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition and all safety features are working properly.