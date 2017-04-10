Police issue concerns over a local driver

Police have concerns for the driver of a silver Audi A4 registration number HNZ 5390.
This vehicle may be in the Glenavy area and be heading towards Belfast.
Any sightings of this vehicle should contact 101 and quote incident number 205 10/04/17.
