Police investigating fatal RTC release name of victim

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Hannahstown yesterday morning (Wednesday, September 27).

The man who died in the incident has been named as 36-year-old Morgan Denny. He was the driver of a silver Nissan pick-up jeep that was involved in a collision close to the junction of Rusheyhill Road at around 8am.

A blue and white ‘Daf’ lorry and a black and white ‘Scania’ lorry were also seen in the area at the time.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and identify all of the vehicles involved,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Tornagrough Road or Rusheyhill Road yesterday morning around 8am and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/09/17.”