Police investigate theft of jewellery

Police are appealing for information relating to jewellery which was taken from a property in the area of Dalboyne Park, Lisburn sometime between November 2016 and June 2017.

Detective Constable Goggins said “We are trying to locate a Necklace and Pendant which are a family air loom. Both items were made in the 1940’s and described as a Pearl and Platinum standard length chain. The pendant is similar to the size of a small matchbox which has the side profile of the Virgin Mary etched into what looks like Mother of Pearl Pendant. The profile of the Virgin Mary is surrounded by small diamonds and the back of the Pendant is 18 Carat Gold.

Not only is this a unique and expensive piece of Jewellery it is also of great sentimental value to the owner, who has been devastated by its loss.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to contact Detectives at Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 334, 01/08/2017, or if you wish to remain anonymous Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”