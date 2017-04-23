Police hunt for missing teens

Police have appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of two teenagers who have gone missing.

Katie Lilburn who is 14-years-old, went missing from her home in Downpatrick and Darren Braxton/Rosbottom (15) has gone missing from Loughview Village, Carrickfergus.

It is believed that they may be in each other’s company and thought to be in the Belfast area.

Darren is described as 5’11” very slim, having brown hair with shaved sides. While Katie is described as being 5’4” slim, having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings white crop top and light denim jacket.

Any information regarding Darren please contact 101 and quote serial 933 of April 19. If you have any information in relation to Katie please contact 101 and quote serial 1022 of April 22.