Police appeal for witnesses to “disagreement”

Local police are appealing for witnesses to an incident which took place in Sprucefield car park.

A police spokesperson said: “Were you in the area of Sprucefield towards B&Q on Tuesday, October 31? If so, you may be able to help Lisburn Police with their enquiries.

“Did you witness anyone having a disagreement in carpark section C at approximately 3pm? Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information or any dashcam footage which may show something.

“If you think you can help, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 768 of 31/10/17, or alternatively contact crimestoppers on 0800555111.”