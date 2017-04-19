Plea over murdered man’s grave

A Lisburn woman has spoken of her anger and confusion at the removal of remembrance plaques at the grave of her son’s father.

Colleen Dawson had been visiting the grave of Andrew ‘Macey’ Mason at Blaris road cemetary last week when she noticed that flowers and commemorative plaques had been removed from the site.

Colleen told the Star that she can’t understand why anyone would want to remove or touch the plaques on Mr Mason’s grave.

“He went up to the grave last week to put fresh flowers on the grave, when I noticed all the plaques had been removed

“We searched the graveyard and searched everywhere, couldn’t find them at all. I posted on Facebook my anger at someone removing these items from his grave. I couldn’t believe someone would do something like this.

“The following day we went back up and all the plaques were placed on the grave behind, it is very strange.”

Thirty years ago, Lisburn man Macey - as he was known - was the victim of a particularly vicious sectarian murder back in April 1987.

His body was found in a picnic area in Carnlough, he had been beaten to death, two men were later jailed for the killing.

“What would they get out of it? It has been going round and round in my head. It is thirty years since Andrew was murdered, have they deliberatley set out to upset us?

“It’s very confusing and bugging me, I don’t know why anyone would want to mess with a grave like this.”

A parade is being held in Lisburn on Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of Mr Dawson’s death. The parade will begin at 7:30pm sharp from the Highway Inn, Lisburn and and will pass Andrews memorial garden in Hillhall.