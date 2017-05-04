Play parks reopen after £165k upgrade

Children from Hill Street and from the Seymour Hill and Conway areas of Lisburn were full of excitement as their local play parks were officially reopened this week.

The Hill Street and Kilmakee Play Parks were officially reopened by Mayor Brian Bloomfield and Cllr Tim Morrow following the completion of extensive refurbishment work at both sites.

Mayor Brian Bloomfield and local council representatives celebrate the reopening of Kilmakee Play Park with residents from the Seymour Hill and Conway areas of Lisburn.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council invested approximately £165,000 in upgrading and reinstating the parks after a recent play area audit indicated that they were in need of refurbishment.

The project has given the parks a major facelift and provided state-of-the-art outdoor play facilities for younger and older children.

Chairman of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Tim Morrow said: “Good play amenities are a very important part of healthy and thriving communities and I am delighted to see these plays areas reopened. The residents’ groups from Hill Street and Seymour Hill and Conway have been very involved in the consultation prior to tender and what has been unveiled is really the result of two community planned projects. These community partnerships have been instrumental in the way in which both communities have promoted and celebrated their new play areas and we are delighted to deliver on what people want. I would also like to acknowledge the contractors, Garden Escapes for the excellent work they carried out.”

Mayor Brian Bloomfield added: “Children’s play areas are a greatly valued and an important service that the council provides and their refurbishment is part of an ongoing programme of works across the council area.

“With so many indoor activities nowadays and stories of parents prising technology out of children’s hands, it is important to have go-to places like this where children can socialise and exercise safely and I am delighted to be part of these celebrations.”

The council has appealed to local residents to help keep the parks clean and litter free so they can be enjoyed by everyone.