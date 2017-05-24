Plan sets out vision for creating better future

The first Lisburn and Castlereagh Community Plan outlines a collective vision of how community life in the local area can be improved over the next 15 years.

The plan, which was officially launched last week, aims to improve the lives of everyone who lives in, works in or visits the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

Drawn up by the Strategic Community Planning Partnership following an extensive public consultation process, the 40-page document sets out a vision for creating “an empowered, prosperous, healthy, safe and inclusive community.”

The plan sets out a number of key aims, such as ensuring local children and young people have the best possible start in life; everyone benefits from a vibrant economy; and people can live healthy, fulfilling and long lives. Other aims include creating attractive, resilient and environmentally friendly places to live, and ensuring people live in empowered, harmonious, safe and welcoming communities.

Speaking at the official launch of the document, Mayor Brian Bloomfield said: “The plan not only represents the aspirations of the entire community, it also ensures that there is a unified approach in creating a better future for everyone.

“A significant amount of work has gone in to producing this plan and I would like to commend the Strategic Community Planning Partnership and everyone who had an input into it.

“We live in a vibrant and progressive community and this plan will mean we remain focused on shaping our future.”

The Community Plan for 2017 - 2032 was drawn up following a lengthy consultation process involving local residents, businesses and community groups, along with key partners from statutory agencies and government departments.

“This is a great example of what can be achieved by working collaboratively,” said Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

“The plan is a momentous document which is the first step in setting out what we want to achieve over the next 15 years. The community had a unique opportunity to have their say and we are delighted that so many people contributed to it. The council is looking forward to working with all partners in seeing the plan coming to fruition.”

Chairman of the Strategic Community Planning Partnership, Alderman William Leathem, added: “The focus of the Community Plan is on you and is built around the five key themes of: Children and Young People, The Economy, Health and Well-being, Where We Live and Our Community and each theme has achievable goals over the 15-year lifetime of the plan which will contribute to the overall vision. The next step is for the Partnership to produce a detailed action plan from 2017 - 2019 of how the vision can be achieved. We will continue to regularly communicate with residents, businesses and organisations in the area to ensure a continued partnership approach.”

The full plan can be accessed via the council’s website at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/resident/community-planning

For further information call the council’s Community Planning Manager, Catharine McWhirter on 028 9244 7513 or email catharine.mcwhirter@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk