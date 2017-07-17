Piping and drumming classes prove a big hit

Drumlough Highland Pipe Band recently concluded its successful programme of Highland Bagpipe and Drumming tuition classes.

The 20-week courses have been running since February at Drumlough Orange Hall.

With the tuition having been open to all within the local community, there was no surprise that a great interest was shown. A number of new learners and those wishing to improve their skills attended both the piping and drumming classes.

A spokesperson for the band stated: “It has been a great pleasure for the band to be able to provide this tuition again and we would hope to continue with these classes in the future.

“We were very encouraged to see so many young learners taking an interest and coming along.

“Once again we would like to thank the Ulster-Scots Agency for providing the essential financial assistance that allowed this to go ahead, as without this funding we would not be able to hold the tuition.

The spokesperson added: “We would hope to continue to work with the Ulster-Scots Agency in the future to help deliver further tuition classes and help promote the Ulster-Scots music and culture to everyone throughout the local area.”