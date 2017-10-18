Picture special: Ballymacash Road blocked by tree blown over by storm Ophelia

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow has thanked all the Agencies involved in the preparation and response to Monday’s storm Ophelia.

He said: “I would like to thank and acknowledge all those involved, including the first responders, for working so hard to minimise the dangers associated with Monday’s storm.

The tree blown over on Monday. Pic by Robert Wilkinson.

“I am particularly thankful that here in Northern Ireland there was no loss of life and am acutely aware that three people in the Republic of Ireland were not so fortunate and tragically lost their lives and our deepest sympathies are with their families.

“I’d also like to thank the public for listening to the advice issued to keep them safe and I would encourage this to continue throughout the clean-up operation of Storm Ophelia. While the storm has passed, debris and fallen trees still pose a considerable risk and I urge caution when out and about, while all Agencies work tirelessly in the clean-up.

“I’d also like to thank our council teams for working, during Storm Ophelia and our clean-up crews which were out on site in our parks and facilities early on Tuesday morning, as soon as it was safe to do so, assessing and fixing damage.

The council and its partners will continue to work to remove debris, damage and restore our parks and open spaces as quickly as possible, concluded the Mayor.

SDLP Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney also thanked public service workers and local people for their efforts throughout the storm.

He said: “I never fail to be amazed by the warm community spirit in our area, especially during difficult times. I want to place on record my sincere thanks to those who worked throughout the day and night to ensure that people were kept safe and damage to property was minimised.

“Thanks to the efforts of local people and outstanding community volunteers, last night was easier than it would otherwise have been for many vulnerable people.”

He added: “There’s no doubt that overall preparation for the storm could have been better, and lessons must be learned from this experience, but I can’t fault those who came out last night to support those who really needed it.”

“Yesterday my office was in constant contact with the Council, the South Eastern Trust and the relevant Departments to ensure efforts and resources were directed to keeping people safe and limiting the potential damage.”

