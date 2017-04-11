Pickleball is taking off in Lisburn and now is your chance to get involved

A fantastic new sport is taking Lisburn by storm and the club are looking for new members and participants of all age ranges.

74-year-old Lisburn woman Stephanie Lynas introduced Pickleball to the local area two years ago after seeing a feature on the sport on a BBC news programme.

Since then the Lisburn Pickaholics have been set up and have 24 members, with classes twice a week at Lisburn Leisure Plex.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis using the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules similar to tennis, with a few modifications.

With the game established in the Lisburn area, the Pickaholics are holding a five week beginners course for the sport every Sunday morning to enable those with some experience of racket sports the chance to get involved - whatever your age group.

Stephanie said: “I was watching BBC breakfast one Saturday morning and saw a feature on this sport. I had never heard of it before but it involved a racket and being a keen squash player I thought to myself that I could give it a go.

“It is quite suitable for my age range but the great thing about it is that it is a suitable game for all age ranges. It is a great game for children to get them into racket sports. It’s a brilliant game, fantastic exercise and sharpens your hand and feet co-ordination.”

She added: “The Lisburn Pickaholics have 24 members and the age range is everywhere between people in their 40s and people in their 70. From April 30 we are running a five week course every Sunday from 9-11 in Lisburn Leisureplex for local people to get involved with the sport. The Pickaholics will be on hand to offer instruction, it is for players of any age range although some racket experience is needed.”