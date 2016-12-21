Pianist passes grades with distinction

A young musician from Lisburn has been awarded after achieving top marks in his piano grades.

Fourteen-year-old Jamie Howe has completed Grades 1-8 on piano, all with distinction. In recognition of this incredible achievement he was presented with a Certificate of Merit from Trinity College, London.

The Friends’ School pupil’s musical talent isn’t exclusive to the piano, Jamie also plays the violin and is a member of the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain.

To recognise this marvellous achievement, Jamie was presented with a Certificate of Merit from Trinity College, London.

He is the latest in a long line of success stories for teacher Mrs Jean Stewart of Pond Park, who has been teaching for many years.

Mrs Stewart is renowned for her exemplary commitment and dedication to her pupils.

Jamie’s musical talent isn’t exclusive to the piano. He also plays the violin and is a member of the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain.

Jamie comes from a background of musical pedigree with his father Tim, a music teacher, and his mother, Hayley, a professional violinist and soprano.

He said: “I am very pleased with the Certificate of Merit, but I really want to thank Mrs Stewart for all her help and guidance over the last number of years. She has inspired in me a real passion for playing the piano.”