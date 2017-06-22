PDSA shop seeks volunteers

Young people hoping to boost their CV are being urged to showcase their skills by volunteering at Lisburn PDSA charity shop.

The animal charity’s shop in Market Place is inviting students and other young people to gain experience working in a retail environment by giving their time and skills in exchange.

PDSA Shop Manager, Allison said it was a great opportunity for local people to make a difference for sick and injured pets: “We’re in desperate need of new volunteers to help out in our shop and at this time of year there is a great opportunity for us with lots of students on a break from study.”