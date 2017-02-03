‘Pavement parking in Moira needs to stop’

With news that the PSNI are going to be handing out notices to inconsiderate drivers over coming months, one Moira resident is hoping that this is enforced in the village.

Moira resident David Jess told the Ulster Star he hopes that police stay true to their word and enforce this by punishing ‘incosiderate commuters’ who park on pavements outside the village’s train station.

The PSNI has teamed up with local charities to launch a campaign to highlight the dangers faced by pedestrians forced on to busy roads due to vehicles obstructing the pavement.

Over the next couple of months, they will be embarking on an education campaign across NI that will include the PSNI actively issuing notices to owners of badly-parked cars informing them that if they repeatedly offend, they are at risk of a fixed penalty notice.

Mr Jess said he welcomed this scheme and that something needs to happen in Moira before a serious incident occurs.

He added: “I am glad to hear that police have said they will do something about it, but I will just wait and see if they enforce it in Moira.

“Something is going to happen because the cars park on the footpath forcing people to walk on the busy road. They park on the footpath and this causes problems for people getting past.

A few weeks ago I saw one woman in a wheelchair who was going on the road because she couldn’t get past the cars on the footpath. I saw her and helped her down to the station.

“This is a problem for not only disabled children but for people with children and prams.

“It’s only a matter of time before something happens and of course then it will be too late.”

A spokesperson for Translink confirmed that they have identified an opportunity to increase the capacity of Moira train station Park & Ride facility to around 400 parking spaces by developing a potential site located beside the existing car park.