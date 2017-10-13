Paul completes Mourne Way Marathon for R.A.M.S

Paul Prentice, owner of Prentice Sports Therapy recently took part in the Mourne Way Marathon, a 26.2 mile endurance race across the Mourne Mountains to raise much needed funds for Dunmurry based charity R.A.M.S (Race Against Multiple Sclerosis).

Paul treats a wide a range of clients including those suffering from M.S. and fibromyalgia, as well as sports related injuries and has seen firsthand the benefits of musculoskeletal therapy coupled with sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy which is offered by R.A.M.S.

“In my line of work there is a natural link with R.A.M.S. During my 14 years experience I’ve treated many people with MS and seen the benefits they have gained from both manual therapy and the services offered by RAMS. I wanted to set myself a challenge because I know living with these conditions every day is so challenging for many of my clients.”

Paul set himself a fundraising target of £500 and was delighted to exceed that target, raising a total of £900. He would like to thank everyone who generously donated to this worthwhile cause. Race Against Multiple Sclerosis can be contacted for treatments for MS, Cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions. RAMS is situated at The Cutts, Dunmurry, telephone 02890622936, email address info@ramsni.com and website www.ramsni.com.