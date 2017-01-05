Pat teaches students how to look after their mental health

Students from Laurelhill Community College have learnt about the importance of looking after their mental health, thanks to a presentation from former professional footballer Pat McGibbon.

The main reason for Pat’s visit though was a presentation on mental health awareness and how football can be used as a positive medium.

Pat, who also played for Northern Ireland, has been inspired to spread the word through his workshops with his charity Train 2B Smart, after his brother Philip took his own life in 1993.

The session, which also involved pupils from St Colm’s High School in Twinbrook, started with a brief presentation from Pat before the young people took to the field to participate in coaching activities that developed the themes of leadership, decision making, creative thinking and teamwork.

Director of Education, Lee Carroll was happy that the event went well.

“It was great to have Pat come in and speak to the students. I have known Pat for many years and he brings a wealth of knowledge both from his playing and coaching background that can only have a positive effect on our students,” he said.

The Football Management Company Sports Coaching Diplomas have been a huge success in schools across the province, including Laurelhill College. They offer qualifications up to A Level standard with the aim of inspiring young people to further education or posts within the sports industry.