Pastor honoured: ‘This award represents the hard work of many people’

Pastor Brian Agnew, the co-founder of Lisburn City Church, has received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland.

Brian and his wife Mary are the founders of LCC Community Trust, a journey which began in 1999 with the establishing of Lisburn City Church.

Since those humble beginnings a range of community projects have developed, including Lisburn Foodbank, a community coffee shop and gym along with a range of programmes to help members of the community practically, spiritually and emotionally.

Commenting on his MBE honour, Pastor Agnew said; “This award represents the hard work of many people. The founder sometimes gets the recognition, but this is a reward for the hard work of many volunteers from all walks of life.

“Locally we partner with many charitable organisations, churches, schools and local businesses to serve those who are in a time of difficulty or short term crisis. Our motto is ‘Seeking to bring Help to the Helpless and Hope to the Hopeless’.”

Locally, LCC Community Trust has around 200 volunteers and partners with 80 referral agencies.

Since its inception in June 2013 the foodbank aspect of the work has helped to feed more than 6,000 individuals and collected in excess of 60 tonnes of food.