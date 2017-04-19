Parson’s Nose re-opens following £500k re-development work

A new gastronomic experience has arrived in Hillsborough with the reopening of Parson’s Nose, bringing exciting new flavours to the award-winning Hillsborough dining pub.

The family favourite gastro-pub reopened its doors in March with a significant £500,000 redevelopment that includes an internationally sourced wood-fired oven that is already proving a hit with diners from across Northern Ireland.

The wood-fired oven is a centre piece in the enticing new menu that includes a range of foods cooked by Parson’s award-winning chefs, including additions such as slow fermented sour dough pizzas and delicious wood-fired fish

The dining pub’s highly talented team have spent nearly 18 months planning the refurbishment.

Managing Director Ronan Sweeney and his team of chefs led by Chef Danny Millar have painstakingly researched culinary methods, equipment and the perfect ingredients to honour the exacting and classic traditions of wood-fired cooking.

Complementing the extensive new menu is a stunning new interior and a substantial bright extension at Parsons, serving up for the first time al fresco dinning overlooking the stunning Hillsborough Castle Lake.

The considerable redesign has built on The Parson’s Nose distinctive character and rich local heritage, led by commercial interior architect, Paul Haffey, well-known for providing stand-out design solutions in the hospitality industry.

Ronan Sweeney, Balloo Inns Managing Director and owner of The Parson’s Nose, said: “We are thrilled to open the doors to the redeveloped Parson’s Nose and share our new chapter with customers.

“The restaurant still has its relaxed, cosy, Georgian pub atmosphere but we have built on this and also added a lighter, more open feel towards the back of the premises accentuating the beautiful Hillsborough surroundings.

“We are also excited about the diverse new menu which still includes the traditional classic dishes we are well known for alongside new additions that we hope will offer a more rounded experience for diners and families.

“The feedback from customers so far has been excellent, with the new menu proving popular across the generations.”

He added: “We would like to thank our talented and motivated strong-team for all their hard work and contribution, but also a warm welcome to the new team members.”

Food is served daily at The Parson’s Nose from noon – 9.30pm, with later dining on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information call 028 9268 3009.