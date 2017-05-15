Parson’s Nose is cooking with gas

The Parson’s Nose restaurant in Hillsborough has become the first commercial energy user to connect to the Phoenix Natural Gas network, as part of the company’s major extension programme.

The project, which commenced its build last year, will see an additional 28,000 commercial and domestic properties connected to the natural gas network, with first connections in Hillsborough set to go live by June.

Ronan Sweeney, Managing Director of Balloo Inns and owner of the Parson’s Nose said, “When I heard that natural gas was soon going to be available in Hillsborough I was keen to ensure that The Parson’s Nose could make the upgrade as soon as possible.

“The Parson’s Nose has recently undergone a major refurbishment incorporating a new interior design and an extended exterior dining space.

“We’ve enhanced the menu with some new wood-fired dishes while retaining our emphasis on good local produce to create a new and unique pub dining experience in Hillsborough.

“Installing natural gas in the premises is the next chapter in the restaurant’s makeover. We are looking forward to enjoying the many benefits natural gas can bring to a commercial restaurant, such as instant heat and, crucially, controllability of cooking temperature which is vital for ensuring the perfectly cooked dish. The improved efficiency of natural gas, and associated cost savings, made upgrading to natural gas the obvious next step for our restaurant.”

“Not only are we looking forward to being able to avail of the many benefits natural gas can bring us commercially, but it’s great to see the historic village of Hillsborough benefit from an improved utility infrastructure and avail of a modern fuel choice.”

Oliver Mars, Industrial & Commercial Sales Manager at Phoenix Natural Gas said: “We’re delighted that The Parson’s Nose is the first commercial customer to connect to our network in Hillsborough as we continue our major expansion project to extend the benefits of natural gas into County Down.

“The restaurant is renowned for its exceptional food and dining experience and it is only fitting that a cutting edge restaurant should be powered by a modern and efficient fuel that has real commercial benefits for the business.

“Phoenix Natural Gas commenced its town centre works in Hillsborough in early March and we are pleased to have completed our construction works three weeks earlier than anticipated, with minimal disruption to local residents and businesses.

“With the first connections in Hillsborough set to go live in the next few weeks, we have been overwhelmed with the interest in uptake for natural gas in the area as many home owners and business users seek to upgrade their heating and cooking systems. We look forward to completing the network build in this area and connecting even more commercial and domestic customers over the summer months”, added Oliver.

Hillsborough is the second town to have natural gas available for homes and businesses in the area as part of the expansion project. Ballygowan was the first town to connect to the natural gas network in December 2016 with additional towns set to benefit from natural gas including Annahilt, Ballynahinch, Castlewellan, Crossgar, Downpatrick, Dromore, Drumaness, Dundrum, Newcastle, Saintfield and Spa.

