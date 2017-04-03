Pair caught with drugs and large knife in Lisburn

Two men have been arrested after drugs and a large knife were found in a vehicle stopped and searched by police.

Officers had been alerted after the vehicle was observed acting suspiciously by the CCTV team.

A spokesperson for Citywatch said: “Just after midnight on Sunday CityWatch CCTV Operator known as Radar observed a vehicle on Sloan Street, Lisburn driving in an unusual manner with its lights off.

“Police were informed and it wasn’t long before Sergeant Mac was behind the vehicle which was stopped on the Queens Road Lisburn.

“The two occupants of the vehicle were searched and as a result both males were arrested for Possession of Class A drugs, 2 counts of Possession of Class B drugs and Possession of an article with a blade or point. The driver was also arrested for driving whilst unfit.”