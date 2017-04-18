Pair arrested for drugs offences after being spotted on CCTV

Two people have been arrested for drugs offences after they were spotted by the local CCTV team and reported to police.

A spokesperson for Citywatch NI said: “Last night CityWatch CCTV Operators observed a male and female in Lisburn City Centre.

“The male appeared to be under the influence of drugs by his behaviour and the female was then observed removing a large item wrapped in a plastic bag and placed it down the front of her top.

“Police were informed and directed to the pair. The female was found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis and around 300 Blues (diazepam tablets) in deal bags, she was then arrested for Possession of Class B & C drugs and Possession with Intent to Supply.”