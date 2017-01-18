Pair arrested at train station

Two men have been arrested for assault and criminal damage following an incident at Lisburn Train Station.

CityWatch received a request for assistance from staff on Tuesday. They said: “The pair attempted to assault the train conductor and caused damage trying to kick in an office door.”

CityWatch added: “Two two males had become abusive and threatening towards staff after being removed from a train for smoking and being abusive towards other passengers.

“Police were immediately informed and tasked to the station and directed to the two males as one of them had made his way onto Railway Street.

“Both males were stopped and arrested for Common Assault and Criminal Damage.”