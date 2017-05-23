Oyster Festival cancelled due to funding issues

The organisers of the Hillsborough International Oyster Festival have confirmed that they have been forced to cancel this year’s event due to rising costs and funding issues.

The long-running festival, which attracts visitors from all over the world, had been due to celebrate its 25th anniversary this September. However, the plans for this year’s event have now been shelved.

In an announcement on the festival’s official Facebook page, the organisers said they hope the award-winning event will return next year.

“It is with regret that we announce that the Hillsborough International Oyster Festival will not be taking place this year. 2017 would have marked the 25th anniversary of the festival, however due to rising costs and changes in funding agreements the committee has had to take the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” the statement said.

“Over the years the festival has raised in excess of £600,000 for local charities and we fully appreciate all of the support that the festival has received during this time.

“We aim to be back in September 2018, subject to sufficient funding and support which is crucial to help deliver this large scale event, and to enable us to celebrate our 25th anniversary in true Hillsborough International Oyster Festival style,” the organisers added.