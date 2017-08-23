Over 3,500 incidents logged by the Citywatch teams

Over three thousand incidents have been logged by CityWatch and Radiolink operators during the first eight months of this year, figures have revealed.

The city centre crime prevention initiative, which uses CCTV cameras around the Lisburn area and the Radiolink system, has logged 3,573 incidents from January to August - a total of 2,733 of these incidents were detected by the CCTV operators.

Overall there were 217 arrests made for various offences and 68 community resolution notices and fixed penalty notices have been issued.

Lisburn Commerce Against Crime (LCAC’s) aims to create a safer city and villages within the council area, through the provision of CCTV and Radiolink (Citywatch).

Earlier this year, CityWatch officially opened its state of the art CCTV operations room which is located in Lisburn Police Station.

Chairman of Lisburn Commerce Against Crime, Mr Ernest Knox said: “The number of arrests and detections is primarily down to both the excellent work of the CCTV operators and to the excellent working partnership with police and local businesses.

“I would like to commend all who work to make the CityWatch scheme successful.”

Michael Henderson of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership was quick to praise CityWatch for its results and impact on local crime. He said: “We (The PCSP) have found it very successful. We had the PSNI in themselves and they were saying how useful it was.

“The fact it is co-ordinated with them.

“We actually had some previews of what had been happening and how it was working and it was an excellent system.

“It is very quick to react, the PSNI are now suggesting that every member of Neighbourhood Watch or PCSP can receive an alert text.”

He added: “They can zoom in and alert other shops if there has been a shop lifting incident or if there is an incident in the area the police can be informed.

“They can talk to them and follow the person and tell police where they are.

“Everyone who was at the PCSP meeting when the report was given was really impressed.”

Mr Henderson said the hope now is that the scheme continues to expand to include other parts of the Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council area.

He said: “We have now looked at spreading this throughout the council area, including the park and ride areas.”