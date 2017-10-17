Ophelia: Drivers warned over debris that remains on roads

Police have warned drivers that trees and debris may still remain on local roads following ex-hurricane Ophelia.

A number of roads were closed on Monday night due to fallen trees, despite roads being re-opened, police warned drivers about left over debris such as branches.

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to exercise caution travelling this morning following Ophelia as fallen trees and branches may remain on the roads. There is also the possibility of further damaged trees falling.

“Reduce your speed, stay a safe distance from the vehicle in front and be prepared for fallen debris on the roads.”

Meanwhile the Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council has confirmed that scheduled bin collections will take place as normal today.