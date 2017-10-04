Open event highlights Daily Hospice services

Local people are being giving an opportunity to view the facilities and services offered by the new Marie Curie Day Hospice Service.

An open event is taking place at the Laganview Enterprise Centre, where the Day Hospice is based - on Friday, October 20 from 9.30am to 11am.

The event will be opened by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, with a presentation from Miriam Mckeown, Marie Curie Belfast Hospice Manager and we’re also hoping a family member will be there to share their personal experience of how Marie Curie has helped their family.

The Day Hospice at Lisburn operates every Tuesday and provides specialist palliative care for up to 15 people per day by a multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals.

It’s a free service supported by The Resurgam Community Development Trust Limited. People who are able to attend will have a diagnosis of terminal illness – including terminal cancer and conditions such as dementia, heart failure, MND, chronic respiratory diseases and more.

Someone can be referred for management of complex symptoms, rehabilitation, psychological support, financial advice or spiritual support.

The service welcomes people who are living in Lisburn, Hillsborough, Moira and the surrounding areas.

To access the service we’d ask people to contact their GP, District Nurse or Healthcare Professional who can make a referral on their behalf.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said: “I am delighted to be associated with the launch of this new Day Hospice Service being established by Marie Curie here in Lisburn.

“There is no doubt of the need for such a vital facility in our city given the marked increase in the number of local people suffering from advanced medical conditions, including in some cases terminal illness. I commend Marie Curie for taking this initiative and providing a much needed service in our local community.”

He added: “The facilities at Laganview Enterprise Centre are well suited for this purpose and I know that many people across the Lisburn area will want to avail of the many aspects of this outpatient service. This type of partnership between the health service and organisations such as Marie Curie ensures there is a more joined-up approach to the care and wellbeing of those suffering from what are often debilitating conditions. I trust that the local GP’s and care providers will interact with this new service so that their patients can have the benefit of this additional support.