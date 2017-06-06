Open day success at new training centre

Business leaders from major construction and utilities businesses across Ireland were in Lisburn this week as leading health and safety, compliance and technical training provider Develop Training Ltd opened the doors of its new City & Guilds-approved training centre for the first time.

A number of companies were represented as Develop Training unveiled its purpose-built technical training centre in association with Associated Pipeline Products Ltd (APP).

The creation of the Lisburn training centre enables Develop Training to offer training facilities on the doorstep of the many companies involved in the many infrastructure projects currently underway in Northern Ireland.

Courses on offer will cover gas distribution, water, electrical, confined spaces, street works, deep excavation, live dig and more.

“Develop Training has provided technical training for a number of clients based in Northern Ireland for a number of years, but their delegates have typically come over to the mainland for training delivery,” said Develop Training Sales & Marketing Director Chris Wall, “This fantastic new facility allows us to provide the same high quality learning to these clients on more at a location that’s convenient for them.”

The partnership between Develop Training and APP was described by Sean Maguire, Product Sales Manager for APP, as a perfect marriage: “We’ve been doing business together for some time, with Develop Training providing electro and butt fusion training courses for APP and our clients for several years. APP is a leading supplier of products, services and solutions for Utilities, Civil Engineering and Construction projects, and through this partnership, APP and Develop Training can provide even greater value to our respective clients.”

Visitors on the Open Day were given a tour of the newly constructed training facilities and were able to observe delegates undertaking an electro and butt fusion of polyethylene (PE) pipe training course.

Chris Wall commented: “The Open Day has been a huge success – we’ve spoken to lots of different companies, all with different training requirements and all of whom have reacted positively to the prospect of being able to train their people locally, saving them time and money in the process.”

More information on available training courses can be found at www.developtraining.co.uk or by calling 0800 876 6708.