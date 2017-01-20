On-street parking tariffs for Lisburn to increase

On-street parking tariffs in Lisburn will increase from Monday, February 20.

Charges in Lisburn City Centre will increase by 20p per hour from 60p to 80p per hour.

In Belfast City Centre, charges will increase by 20p per hour from £1.20 to £1.40, while a number of streets on the edge of the city centre with a current charge of 80p per hour will increase to £1.20 per hour.

Charges in Newry will increase from 40p to 60p per hour.

Commenting on the change in tariffs, Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard said: “On-street parking tariffs in Belfast have not increased since 2011 and have therefore not kept pace with inflation. Similarly, tariffs in Newry and Lisburn have not increased since 2009 and 2008.

“On-street parking provides a vital resource for shoppers and visitors and is an important support for the economic and social life of our towns and cities and for that reason I have limited these increases to the minimum possible.”