Lisburn CWU Mission Hall in Market Street will once again host their special Old Tyme Christmas Evening of Gospel Praise on Saturday November 25,

This has become an annual event in the Hall and has proved a popular feature with Lisburn people and others travelling to the event.

Those taking part in the service this year are Soloists John Boyd from Moira, and Marilyn Nesbitt from Dungannon.

Young husband and wife duo Joseph and Sandra Kennoway from Randalstown will be making a first visit to the Mission Hall. Joseph is an excellent pianist who plays each year for Rev. Eric Stewart’s Drive In Church on the East Strand at Portrush during the summer months.

The Belfast Country Gospel Trio will be bringing their harmony and music. Each member of this musical group will accompany their singing with guitars and banjo.

Pastor Victor Maxwell, a well known speaker in Northern Ireland, will Chair the service and bring an Epilogue message.

A Christmas Buffet Supper will be provided for everyone by Lisburn CWU.

There is no charge for admittance but there will be a Freewill Offering for the work of the Christian Workers Union Hall.

The service commences at 7.30pm and early arrival is encouraged.