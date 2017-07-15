‘Old Meets New’ event to kick-start Bike Week

To celebrate the start of MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week 2017, an ‘Old Meets New’ event will be held in Market Square, Lisburn on Saturday, August 5.

Vintage Bikes from the 1970s and earlier will be on display from 10am until 12pm, while in a modern twist, the public will have a chance to compete in the XBox UGP Ride 2 game on a big screen to win a special prize, courtesy of city centre business Game.

Gaming sessions will take place from 12pm-3pm and cost £2 per person. Pre-registration is not required.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “The council is thrilled to once again welcome and show its support for the MCE Ulster Grand Prix as it celebrates Bike Week in August, attracting visitors and tourists from far and wide to enjoy all of the activity on offer.

“It is also great to see Ulster Grand Prix working in partnership with Lisburn city centre business Game, who will be running its Ride 2 computer game on the council’s big TV screen, engaging with the younger bike enthusiasts. If last year’s Guinness World Record Attempt and exhibition is anything to go by we are expecting a large number of vintage bikes on display as well as avid fans in attendance.

“The event on the 5th August in Market Square will also assist in the promotion of this year’s Bike Week whilst inviting visitors to sample Lisburn’s retail and dining offering, so make sure to grab a cup of coffee or bite to eat in one of the eateries located in the city centre or pick up something special in one of the boutiques.

“On behalf of the council I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in this international sporting attraction including all of the riders, teams, sponsors and event goers. We wish everyone at the race an enjoyable time and hope the riders and their teams have a successful and safe Bike Week.”

Clerk of the Course at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix, Noel Johnston said: “This unique event in Lisburn’s Market Square will be a great way to kick-start Bike Week, which takes place in Dundrod just a few minutes outside of the city centre.

“We’re expecting tens of thousands of people to arrive in the area from Saturday 5th August onwards, and would encourage those visitors to check out this event.

“The vintage bikes will appeal to the long-time enthusiasts of the sport, while the chance to ‘race’ the Dundrod circuit yourself on the big screen via the Ride 2 XBox game will no doubt entertain younger audiences in their droves!”

Store manager at Game, Cormac Mullan added: “We at Game are delighted to be once again involved in Lisburn city centre events. We hope that Bike week will be as successful as the Fifa and Minecraft event we ran last month.”

Bike Week runs from August 6 - 12 and includes the Charles Hurst Motorcycles Dundrod 150 and the MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix road races.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.